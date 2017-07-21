Kathryn lumelebel sa Lara Croft ni Angelina Jolie sa aksyon

SAY ng isang website operator, may Lara Croft vibes ang bagong pictorial ni Kathryn Bernardo for La Luna Sangre.
We saw the pictures and we, too, felt that way. Luma-Lara Croft nga ang character ni Kathryn.
Da hu si Lara Croft? Siya ‘yung movie character na ginampanan ni Angelina Jolie.
Actually, bilib nga kami kay Kathryn dahil she does all her stunts sa La Luna Sangre. Just saw some of her action routines and we felt na nabigyan naman niya ng justice ang pagiging warrior sa nasabing teleserye. Seamless ang kanyang fight scenes at alam na alam mong walang double.
