Sef, Patricia panira sa diskarte nina Maine at Alden; Aldub fans nag-isyu ng warning

IT has been two months na pero hindi pa nasisimulan ang second movie nina Maine Mendoza at Alden Richards.

Hindi ba’t ang explanation ng isang executive ng Siyete ay kailangang tapusin na ang Destined To Be Yours nilang teleserye dahil may gagawin silang movie?

Anyare? Bakit parang wala pang kabali-balita about their first shooting day? Hindi ba’t kumalat pa sa social media na sa ibang bansa pa kukunan ang mga eksena sa movie?

Bakit, nagse-second thought ba kayo na hindi kumita ang movie dahil sa kinasangkutang controversy nina Maine at Alden.

Si Maine, ayaw matapos ang chismis kay Sef Cadayona.

Ito namang si Alden meron namang Patricia Tumulak on his romantic side.

Nag-deny na si Maine about her rumoured romance with Sef but there are a few takers. Mas marami pa rin ang naniniwalang magdyowa sila. Bakit daw kasi niya itinago sa kanyang Twitter followers ang videoke session nila ni Sef kung wala talaga silang relasyon.

About Alden naman, lumabas ang chikang nagkita sila sa Singapore at Thailand ni Patricia.

With that, nagkagulo ang AlDub fans. Panira raw sina Sef at Patricia. May warning pa nga ang ilang fans, baka raw pagsisihan nila ang panggugulo sa AlDub.