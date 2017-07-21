Winwyn lalaban uli sa Bb. Pilipinas, ayaw pang pakasal kay Mark By Jun Nardo Bandera

NANGANGAMOY ang pagbabalik ni Winwym Marquez sa beauty pageants. Wala mang direktang binanggit sa kanyang Instagram post kamakailan, base sa photos at caption niya, handang-handa na siyang sumabak uli sa beauty competition. “Dear Past, thank you for the lessons. Dear Future, I am ready,” habang rumarampa na naka-long gown. Hindi pinalad si Win nang una siyang sumabak sa Bb. Pilipinas. Marami ang nagtulak sa kanyang subukan muli dahil bata pa naman siya. Sa ngayon kasi, abala pa ang Kapuso actress sa taping ng Mulawin vs. Ravena. Wala pa naman siyang balak patali sa boyfriend na si Mark Herras. After all, si Pia Wutrzbach nga, tatlong beses sumali at naging Miss Universe pa. So go lang nang go, Winwyn!

