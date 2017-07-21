Alden labs na labs ni Mel Tiangco, kinita sa concert ibinigay sa Kapuso Foundation By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINURI ni Mel Tiangco si Alden Richards dahil sa pagkakaroon niya ng puso para sa serbisyo publiko. Si Mel ang founder at ambassador ng Kapuso Foundation dahil sa tulong na ibinigay niya tulong kaugnay mula sa bahagi ng proceeds ng concert niyang “Upsurge.” Sa interview ng GMA Network kay Tita Mel, aniya, “Siyempre natutuwa kami but then you know we’re all in this network di ba, and alam mo na isa si Alden sa mga artista natin na napakadaling hingan. Oo agad siya pag alam niyang for public service at para sa kapakanan ng mga mahihirap. Hindi siya mahirap kumbinsihin.” Ibinigay ni Alden ang tseke sa foundation para matulungan ang mga estudyanteng apektado ng bridge reconstruction sa Camarines Sur. Anyway, mapapanood ngayong Sunday sa SNBO ng GMA ang soldout concert ng Pambansang Bae kung saan isa sa guests si Maine Mendoza.

