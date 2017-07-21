Sidekick ni Baste Duterte binigyan ng trabaho ni Digong sa MTRCB By Jun Nardo

NADAGDAGAN na naman ang showbiz sa MTRCB board member, si Bogart The Explorer, ang bagong appointee ni President Rodrigo Duterte kahapon. Permanent fixture si Bogart sa TV5 shows at recently, lumabas siyang sidekick ng presidential son na si Baste Duterte sa travel show na Lakbai. Kaya nga hindi siya ligtas sa intriga, huh! Sa ngayon, marami-rami na rin showbiz personalities ang naglilingkod sa administrasyon ni P-Duterte tulad nina Aiza Seguerra, Liza Diño, Arnell Ignacio, Cesar Montano, Mocha Uson,‘yung mga bagong upo rin sa MTRCB at nitong nakaraang mga araw, sina Isko Moreno at utol ni Cesar na si Rommel Montano sa Optical Media Board bilang director. First year pa lang ni Digong kaya may pag-asa pa ‘yung iba!

