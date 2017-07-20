AFP: Pakikipag-usap sa NPA wala nang silbi

SINABI ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na wala nang silbi ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communication Party of the Philippines (CPP) sa harap naman ng patuloy na pag-atake ng New People’s Army (NPA).

“Indeed it’s a futile effort to continue to talk peace with a group like the CPP/NPA/NDF whose members continue to get money from people and senselessly killed our people that defend and protect the people,” sabi ni AFP public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo.

Limang miyembro ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) ang nasugatan sa ginawang pag-atake ng NPA sa North Cotabato noong Miyerkules.

“It is lamentable just to create the impression that they are still relevant, they will resort to vicious atrocities just like this at a time that confidence-building measures is the course of action to save the peace talks,” dagdag ni Arevalo.

Idinagdag ni Arevalo na hindi naman sinsero ang NPA sa pakikipag-usap nito sa pamahalaan.

“You can just imagine if the President is onboard that vehicle, he could have been assassinated. All these are indicators of the NPA’s propensity to take advantage of crucial situations like this in order for them to perpetuate their ends,” dagdag ni Arevalo.

Sinabi pa ni Arevalo na base sa datos, umabot sa 203 engkuwentro sa NPA ang naitala simula noong Pebrero 4, aung unang pagkakataon na sinuspinde ni Pangulong Duterte ang usapang pangkapayapaan.

Samantala, 42 sundalo ang nasawi sa pakikipaglaban sa mga rebelde, samantalang 192 ang nasugatan mula Pebrero 4 hanggang Hulyo 19.