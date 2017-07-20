Sigaw ng MAYWARD Fans: Music Video po please!

Checking Twitter today, MAYWARD fans are going crazy online. Gustong gusto kasi nilang magkaroon na ng music video ang kanta ng MayWard na “Baliw”.
“Baliw” ang unang kinanta together nila Edward Barber at Maymay Entrata, na kaliwa’t kanan namang pinatutugtog sa mga radio stations.
Perusing Twitter, nasa top three na ang tag na BALIWMusicVideFor MAYWARD.
Dahil dito nagrerequest na ang mga fans na gawan na ng music video ang kantang ito.
Hi @StarMusicPH! We've been in the chart for Eight Months, isang music video naman diyan oh! ♡
BALIWMusicVideoFor MAYWARD https://t.co/2OLn3QVuan
— f 💎 (@pixiedixiedusty) July 20, 2017
It's about time. Really. Sana dinggin ang aming hiling. 🙂 @StarMusicPH
BALIWMusicVideoFor MAYWARD
— Amethyst 💑 (@amethystxmw) July 20, 2017
BALIW is MayWard Flyers' National Anthem. Please grant our BALIWMusicVideoFor MAYWARD request? @StarMusicPH @Roxy_Liquigan @JonathanManalo
— Lookie 👀💎 (@lookaretgirl) July 20, 2017
As much as we wanted to hear BALIW on the radio/iTunes/spotify, we also want to watch their Music Video on TV.
BALIWMusicVideoFor MAYWARD
— ☀️O L Y M P I A ☀️ (@iam_olympia) July 20, 2017
sana mapagbigyan niyo kami @StarMusicPH
BALIWMusicVideoFor MAYWARD
— akilovemayward (@eilasorjoaquin) July 20, 2017
Sabagay ang demand na ito ng mga Flyers (tawag sa mga MayWard fans) ay may laman naman. Certified recording artist na naman si Maymay na nakasold-out na ng kanyang self-titled debut album.
