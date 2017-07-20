DU30 nagtalaga ng “focal person” sa gera kontra droga

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte si Office of the President Assistant Secretary Aurora Ignacio bilang “focal person” kaugnay ng kampanya ng gobyerno kontra ilegal na droga.

“In the exigency of the service, Assistant Secretary Ignacio is hereby designated as focal person to receive inquiries or clarifications and provide the necessary intervention on matters pertaining to the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign,” sabi ng appointment letter ni Ignacio na pinirmahan ni Duterte noong Hulyo 4, 2017.

Ito’y sa harap na rin ng isyu kaugnay pa rin ng umano’y extrajudicial killings sa bansa.

“As focal person, she shall also ensure those offering assistance to the said campaign are immediately acted upon and, whenever necessary, refer the same to the agencies concerned,” dagdag ni Duterte.