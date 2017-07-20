Villar pinakamayamang miyembro ng Gabinete na may P1.4B networth; Mariano, pinakamahirap na may P273.6K na networth

PINAKAMAYAMANG miyembro ng Gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte si Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar matapos umabot ng P1.4 bilyon ang kanyang kabuuang nethworth, samantalang pinakamahirap na miyembro naman si Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano na umabot lamang ng P273, 629.58 ang kanyang networth, base sa isinumiteng 2016 Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth (SALN).

Umabot naman ng mahigit dalawang buwan bago ilabas ng Malacanang ang SALN ng mga miyembro ng Gabinete sa kabila na Mayo pa ang sulat na ipinadala ng Malacanang Press Corp (MPC) para sa kopya ng SALN ng mga kalihim.

Abril 30 pa ang huling araw na nagsumite ang mga miyembro ng Gabinete ng kanilang SALN.

“”This has reference your letter dated May 4, 2017 requesting copies of the latest SALNs of President Rodrigo Duterte and members of his Cabinet for possible publication. Please be informed that we have referred the matter fo acting Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (DESLA) Ryan Alvin Acosta, chairperson, Internal Affairs and Complaints Committee (IACC), for appropriate action,” ayon sa sulat ni Rizalina Justol, Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration kay Jocelyn Montemayor-Reyes, presidente ng MPC.

Ito’y sa kabila ng ipinangako ng administrasyon na magiging mabilis na ang pagkuha ng mga dokumento sa ilalim ng pinirmahang executive order ni Duterte kaugnay ng Freedom of Information (FOI).

Bukod kay Villar, pasok din sa 10 pinakamayayamang miyembro ng Gabinete sina Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez na may kabuuang P351.9 milyon; Information and Communications Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima, P304. 7 milyon; Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, P302 milyon; dating Environment secretary Gina Lopez, P266.5 milyon; Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi P162. 7 milyon; Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, P152.3 milyon; National Economic and Development Authority Director General Ernesto Pernia, P105. 4 milyon; Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, P54. 7 milyon; at Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, 54. 7 milyon.

Bukod kay Mariano, kabilang naman sa pinakamahirap na miyembro ng Gabinete sina National Anti-Poverty Commission Chair Liza Maza, P730,716; Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, P1.160 milyon; Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, P1.97 milyon.

Hindi naman kabilang sina Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go at Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo sa mga nagsumite ng SALN sa Malacanang.