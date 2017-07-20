P139M jackpot ng Grand Lotto sa Sabado By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P139 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola nito sa Sabado.

Ayon kay Atty. Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa P134.1 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Miyerkules ng gabi.

Walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 02-11-04-43-55-33. Umabot sa P24.4 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng P200,000 ang isang mananaya na nakalimang numero.

Tig-P1,790 naman ang tinamaan ng 543 mananaya na nakaapat na numero. Balik naman ang P20 taya ng 13,982 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.