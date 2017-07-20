Nag-impeach kay Corona, kakasuhan sa katiwalian

Sasampahan ng mga kasong kriminal ang dating lider ng Kamara de Representantes kaugnay ng maanomalyang paggamit ng pork barrel fund nito noong 2008.

Dalawang kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Malversation, at Malversation thru Falsification of Public Documents ang isasampa laban kay dating Iloilo Rep. Niel Tupas Jr., ang dating chairman ng House committee on justice nang ma-impeach si dating Supreme Court chief justice Renato Corona.

Kasama niyang makakasuhan sina Alan Javellana, Rhodora Mendoza, Romulo Relevo, Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson, ng National Agri-Business Corporation at Marilou Antonio, project coordinator ng Kabuhayan at Kalusugang Alay sa Masa Foundation, Inc.

Noong Mayo 2008, hiniling umano ni Tupas sa Department of Agriculture na ilipat sa NABCOR ang P5 milyon mula sa kanyang Priority Development Assistance Fund. Inirekomenda ni Tupas ang KKAMFI na siyang magpatupad ng proyekto.

Ang pondo ay pambili ng mga hand tractors, water pumps at grafted fruit seedlings para sa bayan ng Ajuy, Batad, Estancia, Lemery, San Rafael at Sara.

“To be able to repeatedly release substantial funds from the PDAF, access thereto must be made available, and this was made possible by Tupas, Jr. who directly chose and endorsed his own NGO to implement his PDAF-related projects. Tupas, Jr. himself issued the requisite indorsement letters and similar documentation addressed to the DA and NABCOR, acts which were necessary to ensure that the chosen NGO would be awarded the project.”

Itinanggi ng mga munisipyo na mayroon silang natanggap na mga gamit at nadiskubre umano ng Ombudsman na pineke ang liquidation documents.

“This Office is convinced that they conspired with one another in this nefarious scheme to misappropriate public funds drawn from Tupas, Jr.’s PDAF,” saad ng Ombudsman.