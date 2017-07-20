Karl Medina swak na swak sa ‘Jose Bartolome: Guro’ By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

FEELING proud kami sa independent movie director na si Ronald M. Rafer sa latest movie niya na “Jose Bartolome: Guro” na malapit nang ipalabas. This is his first advocacy film kasi na tumatalakay sa kahalagahan ng edukasyon. “Nagsimula ang lahat nu’ng sinabi ko sa dati kong executive producer sa iba kong pelikula, si Joshua Macapagal, na it’s about time na gumawa na kami ng educational or advocacy film. Nag-yes siya kaya sinulat ko agad ang script. Nagustuhan naman niya ang story kaya natuwa ako,” lahad ni Direk Ronald. Ang panganay sa magkakapatid na Medina brothers sa showbiz, sons of character actor Pen Medina, na si Karl Medina ang bida sa “Jose Bartolome: Guro.” Siya talaga ang first choice ni Direk Ronald for the role, “Naniniwala kami na isa siyang mahusay na aktor. Wala na akong maisip na ibang actor para gampanan ang character. Karl is perfect!” Ang “Jose Bartolome” ay pinrodyus ng Flying High Entertainment, in cooperation with Greenlight Productions and Red Post Productions. Kasama rin sa cast ang Artista Academy runner-up na si Akihiro Blanco, ang magandang newcomer na si Jane de Leon, Domz Palomar, ang child actor na si Micko Laurente, Arpee Bautista, Grace Valencia at Jess Evardone. Last July 15, ginanap ang red carpet premiere night ng pelikula sa SM Megamall Cinema 10, na dinaluhan ng cast, staff and crew at iba pang special guests.

