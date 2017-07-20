Sarah, Matteo magpapakasal na ngayong 2017

ALIW na aliw ang fans ni Sarah Geronimo na nasa loob ng Dolphy Theater sa mga sagot nito during the grand presscon ng bago niyang pelikula with John Lloyd Cruz, ang “Finally Found Someone” ng Star Cinema sa direksyon ni Theodore Boborol showing on July 26.

Chillax na raw sumagot at natuto nang mag-loosen up si Sarah which is totally different sa presscon ng past three movies nila ni Lloydie. May nakapagsabi pa na tila may kumikiliti sa katawan ni Sarah every time nagsasalita during the presscon.

Well, alam na naman na natin siguro ang dahilan kung bakit. Siyempre, malaking factor diyan ang boyfriend niyang si Matteo Guidicelli.

Mukhang nag-align ang moon and stars sa pag-iibigan nina Sarah at Matteo. Wala nang kumokontra at tila mauuwi na talaga sa kasalan ang relasyon nila.

We heard from a source, ikakasal na raw sina Sarah at Matteo this year. Nakipag-usap na raw sa isang wedding coordinator ang dalawa para sa magaganap na wedding of the year sa showbiz.

No wonder, ang saya-saya ni Sarah nu’ng presscon. Kahit seryoso ang tanong, sasagutin niya nang pa-joke and all throughout the presscon, tawa lang siya nang tawa. E, ‘di ba ganu’n raw ang mga babaeng malapit nang ikasal?

And maybe this is one of the reasons kung bakit agad-agad ay ginawa ni Sarah ang balik-tambalan nila ni John Lloyd after four years. Mismong si Sarah ang nagbanggit sa presscon ng “FFS” na biglaan ang balik-tambalan nila ni John Lloyd.

So, sakto pala kay Sarah ang title ng movie niya “Finally Found Someone.”