Billboard guy inupakan ang media, tea date offer kay Daniel dinenay

XIAN Gaza, the guy who asked Erich Gonzales a date via a billboard was apparently incensed when his rejection became FODDER to entertainment news.

“TV5 tama na po please. Damang-dama ko na at on-going lamay na nga. #21NyeamSalute #cappucciNo.”

That was his plea sa Facebook after Erich declined to meet him.

Na-bash nang husto si Xian when some quarters spilled the beans na meron siyang kinasangkutang controversy in the past.

In a previous post, Xian asked Daniel Matsunaga, Erich’s ex-boyfriend, for a tea date.

“Daniel Matsunaga bro will you drink TEA with me? Sobrang TSAAkit ehh,” caption ni Xian sa picture ni Daniel.

But in a recent post sa FB, parang idinenay ni Xian ang tea date invite niya kay Daniel.

“When you’re stating facts and personal opinions, everyone laughs at you. But when you’re trolling, everyone goes crazy and take it very seriously. The hell will I do having a tea date with Mr. Matsunaga? Bromansa de amor?

“Then when featured by different mainstream media agencies, you’ll be receiving all the hate from the public.

“Why wouldn’t they feature such if when they post about Xian S. Gaza it automatically gains tens of thousands of reactions, comments, shares and millions of traffic on their websites?

“It’s not my fault so please don’t put all the hate on me. Kayo rin ang dahilan why they keep on featuring a shitty ugly person.

Then when you gain nationwide publicity you will now be publicly branded as a famewhore. I’m paying no one and spending zero pesos for all these publicity.

“Lahat ng oras at effort na ginugugol ninyo para ilabas lahat ng bwisit at galit ninyo na hindi ko malaman kung saan hinuhugot ay siyang dahilan ng lahat ng ito so please don’t put all the blame on me. It’s not me, it’s you.”

‘Yan ang mahaba niyang aria sa Facebook.