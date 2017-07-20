Kris sa ABS-CBN: Ayaw na talaga sa akin, pero ok lang…happy naman ako! By Jun Nardo Bandera

IBINUKING ni Manay Lolit Solis na free lancer na si Kris Aquino base sa pahayag niya sa radio program nina Arnold Clavio at Ali Sotto kahapon. Ibig sabihin, kung sino ang makakapag-present sa kanya ng gusto niyang project sa network ay tatanggapin niya. Ang latest nga, ang ALV Management ni Arnold Vegafria ang nag-represent kay Kris sa GMA kahapon. Dati, si Boy Abunda ang manager ni Kris. Nang mawala sa Channel 2, sandaling nagpatulong sa Triple AAA Management na sister company ng APT Entertaiment. Sa bagong patakaran ni Kris ngayon, etsapuwera muna ang dalawa. Sa tugon naman ni Kris sa follower niya na nanghihikayat sa kanya na bumalik sa Dos, sabi niya, “But they no longer want me – it is perfectly okay because we must be happy w/ God’s plans for our lives.” Nito kasing mga nakaraanh araw, nagpahaging muli ang Queen of All Media na babalik na siya sa TV pero walang tinukoy na network.

