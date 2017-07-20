Gladys isinugod sa ospital dahil sa hipon; K Brosas walang kalatuy-latoy sa stage

AWANG-AWA kami kay Gladys Guevarra the other night dahil habang naghihintay ng primetime slot niya sa Klownz Comedy Bar ay na-allergy ito sa kinain niyang shrimp kaya itinakbo siya ng manager ng bar na si Marlon Limpin sa Provident (di ko alam kung clinic or hospital ito malapit sa Timog).

Pero ang nakakabilib kay Gladys ay ang desisyon niyang bumalik sa bar after her check-up and injections dahil ayaw niyang ma-disappoint ang kanyang audience na gusto siyang mapanood.

Kahit hilong-hilo pa siya while performing, the show went on smoothly for an hour. Nakabantay lang si Marlon sa venue dahil baka mahilo at mag-collapse si Gladys. Mahirap na, di ba? Huli na lang nalaman ng audience na may ganoong ganap kay Gladys nu’ng patapos na ang set niya. Gladys shared that story with them.

Sinundan ni Gladys sa set na iyon ang walang kalatoy-latoy na si K Brosas. Nakakasawa na ang mga jokes niya – nagpupumilit kasing magpaka-millennial, yung paulit-ulit na salitang “sh**t…ganern” at kung anu-ano pang waley na waley. Sa dami ng audience mga walo lang yata ang pumalakpak sa kaniya.

Ang nakakaloka pa, kinanta niya yung single niya, a revival of Gabriela’s song. My gosh! Di niya memorized ang lyrics, binabasa pa niya iyon sa I-Pad niya. Ano ba iyan? Masyado kasing nauuna ang feeling-magaling at feeling-sikat dahil napapanood sa It’s Showtime as hurado.

Nagtataka nga kami kung paano naging hurado ang babaeng ito eh, di naman kagalingan at hindi kasikatan. Sus ginoo, compared to Gladys, mukha lang talaga siyang laos na starlet.