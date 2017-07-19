Gilas tinalo ng South Korea; titulo ng 39th Jones Cup malabo na By Dennis Christian Hilanga

Naglaho ang tsansa ng Gilas Pilipinas na masungkit ang titulo ng 39th Jones Cup matapos lumuhod sa South Korea, 83-72, Miyerkules, sa Taipei Heping Stadium, Taiwan. Umahon mula sa 49-66 pagkakalubog ang pambansang koponan at naibaba ang abante ng mga Koreano sa apat, 69-73, buhat sa follow-up dunk ni import Mike Myers may 2:11 minuto pang nalalabi sa laro. Subalit agad na sumagot ang Korea ng 4-0 run para sa 77-69 lead na tuluyang sumupil sa Gilas na naghikahos sa outside shooting. Nagtala ang Gilas ng maalat na 1/26 shooting mula sa tres. Umangat sa 4-1 win-loss card ang Korea para manguna sa team standings habang nahulog sa 3-2 kartada ang Gilas. Umiskor si Myers ng 18 puntos at humugot ng 17 rebounds habang sina Jio Jalalon at Christian Standhardinger ay nagtala ng 18 at 16 puntos. Makakalaban ng Gilas ang Iraq bukas.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.