Lihim ni kilalang female personality pang-SOCO

HULA hoop: It would take some amount of prudence—skillful writing, if need be—para talakayin ang maselang kuwentong ito involving a female personality.
Minsan nang may nangahas na sulatin ito, but the writer had to exercise a great deal of caution. Bukod sa maaaring sanitized ang pagkakalahad nito, it would be difficult to identify the characters involved.
Seryoso kasi ang usaping ito, a no laughing matter which is best left for the law enforcement agencies to probe until the mystery is solved.
Kung magkakaroon man ng masusing pagsasaliksik, the case would make for an ideal episode of Gus Abelgas’ SOCO, or Dingdong Dantes’ now-defunct Case Solved. Pero mukhang natabunan na yata ang kasong ito buried deep in police files until relegated to forgottenness.
Isang sibilyan ang associated sa babaeng personalidad. Isang araw ay naglaho na lang ito, but the female subject knew the reason for the disappearance. Sa kanyang mystery-shrouded na pagkawala, siyempre’y nilukuban ng pagkabahala ang pamilya.
Ilang taon na mula noon ang nagdaan, but the family is still in grief while the female subject who caused it all seems to enjoy living in her sinless world.
