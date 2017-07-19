Backchannel talks sa NDF kinansela dahil sa pag-atake ng NPA

INIHAYAG ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza ang kanselasyon ng backchannel talks sa National Democratic Front (NDF) matapos ang sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng New People’s Army (NPA).

“I am announcing the cancellation of backchannel talks with the CPP/NPA/NDF originally set within the next few days in Europe due to recent developments involving attacks done by the NPAs,” sabi ni Dureza.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng pananambang ng NPA sa mga miyembro ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) sa Cotobato kung saan anim ang nasugatan, kabilang na ang limang PSG, samantalang dalawa naman Marines ang namatay sa hiwalay na pag-atake sa Palawan.

“The situation on the ground necessary to provide the desired enabling environment for the conduct of peace negotiations are still not present up to this time,” ayon pa kay Dureza.