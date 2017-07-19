Noven Belleza nakalaya na, patutunayang walang ginawang krimen

MARIING itinanggi ni Tawag Ng Tanghalan sa It’s Showtime grand winner na si Noven Belleza ang kasong sexual assault na isinampa sa kanya ng isang local entertainer sa Cebu.

Mula sa kasong rape, ibinaba ito ni Cebu City Assistant Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Casiño sa sexual assault matapos suriin ang mga ebidensiyang isinumite sa korte ng biktima.

Dahil dito, pinayagan nang makapagpiyansa ng korte si Noven kanina sa halagang P120,000 para sa kanyang pansamantalang kalayaan. Bailable kasi ang kasong sexual assault at hindi tulad ng rape na non-bailable offense.

Ayon sa legal counsel ni Noven na si Atty. Leilani Villarino, “We will answer everything during court trial. What is important now is he will be able to post bail. For now, he enjoys the presumption of innocence.”

Narito naman ang official statement ng ABS-CBN tungkol sa kaso: “Noven Belleza posted bail today in connection with the charge of sexual assault filed with the Regional Trial Court of Cebu City.

“Noven asserts that he did not commit the crime charged and he will prove his innocence in the course of the legal proceedings.”