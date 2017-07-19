Marines patay, 1 pa sugatan sa pag-atake ng NPA sa Palawan By John Roson Bandera

Pinatay ng mga hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army ang dalawang miyembro ng Marines at nasugatan ang isa pa, sa magkahiwalay na pag-atake sa Palawan, ayon sa mga otoridad. Nasawi sina Pfc. Joene Galiste at Pvt. James Porol nang pagbabarilin ng dalawang lalaki sa Purok Magsarungsong, Brgy. Magara, bayan ng Roxas, dakong alas-7:30 ng umaga Miyerkules, sabi ni Supt. Imelda Tolentino, tagapagsalita ng MIMAROPA regional police. Namamalengke sina Galiste at Porol, kapwa miyembro ng Marine Battalion Landing Team 12, nang pagbabarilin, ani Tolentino, gamit bilang basehan ang ulat ng lokal na pulisya. Matapos ang pamamaril ay agad tumakas ang mga salarin, na nakasuot ng abuhing jacket, puting t-shirt, at kapwa naka-short pants, aniya. Naganap ang insidente isang araw lang matapos masugatan sa pagsabog ng landmine ang isa pang miyembro ng Marines sa bayan ng Bataraza, doon din sa Palawan, Martes ng hapon. Nasugatan si Pfc. Garry Estapia nang tamaan ng pagsabog ang sinakyan niyang M35 truck sa Sitio Tagbituka, Brgy. Tarusan, ala-1:20, ani Tolentino. Galing si Estapia at apat pang kawal sa kanilang detachment sa Brgy. Bono Bono at patungo sana sa Rio Tuba para sumundo ng supplies, nang sila’y tambangan sa pamamagitan ng landmine, aniya. Kinumpirma ni Capt. Cheryl Tindog, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Command, ang mga insidente at sinabi na pinininiwalaang NPA ang nasa likod ng mga ito. Pinaniniwalaan na isinagawa ang mga pag-atake para makapagpakita ng lakas matapos makubkob ng militar ang training camp ng mga rebelde sa Samariñana, Brooke’s Point, aniya.

