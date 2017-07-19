Mosyon inihain sa pagbasura ng homicide case vs PNoy By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Umapela ang ilan sa mga kaanak ng mga nasawi sa Mamapasano incident sa Office of the Ombudsman na irekonsidera ang pagbasura sa kasong reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and physical injuries laban kay dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III.

Kasama ang Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption pumunta sa tanggapan ng Ombudsman sina Telly Sumbilla, ina ng nasawi na si PO3 John Lloyd Sumbilla, at Felecitas Nacino, ina ni PO2 Nicky Nacino.

Nanawagan ang mga ito kay Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales na huwag maging ‘selective’ at bigyan ng katarungan ang pagkamatay ng 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force na nasawi sa operasyon.

Ibinasura ng Ombudsman ang kasong reckless imprudence at pinasasampahan ni Aquino ng kasong graft at usurpation of authority.

Naging kontrobersyal ang operasyon dahil mayroon umanong partisipasyon sa pagpaplano ang noon ay suspendidong si PNP chief Alan Purisima.

Sa kanilang mosyon, inihalintulad nila si Aquino sa isang bus operator na nagparente ng kanyang bus sa SAF 44 para sa isang biyahe sa Baguio. Sa halip na ang isang bus driver na mayroong kakayanan ang italaga, ang kanyang kinuha ay isang driver na sinuspendi ng Land Transportation Office dahil sa glaucoma at arthritis kaya hindi makakapagmaneho.

Ang piniling bus ng mekaniko ni Aquino ay may problema sa preno at pudpod na ang gulong. Nahulog sa bangin ang bus at habang naghihingalo ang mga pasahero ay tumawag ang driver kay Aquino upang humingi ng saklolo pero hindi niya ito pinansin.

“Are the operator, driver and the mechanic not to blame for their deaths? Is it not a fact that the operator (Aquino) set off a chain of events that lead to their deaths?” saad ng mosyon.

Sinabi naman ni Aquino na siya maghahain din ng motion for reconsideration sa desisyon ng Ombudsman na siya ay kasuhan.

