Quantcast

ERC officials inireklamo sa tinanggap na pera para sa biyahe abroad

By

3:28 pm | Wednesday, July 19th, 2017

   
Sinampahan ng reklamo sa Office of the Ombudsman ang mga opisyal ng Energy Regulatory Commission kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng pero mula sa isang kompanyang saklaw nito para sa biyahe abroad.
      Inireklamo ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, indirect bribery at technical malversation sina ERC commissioners Alfredo Non, Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Josefina Asirit, Geronimo Sta. Ana, at Debora Layugan.
      Ayon sa reklamong inihain ni Sanlakas secretary general Jose Aaron Pedrosa Jr. nakatanggap ng pera ang mga ito mula sa Philippine Electricity Market Corp. mula noong 2009 hanggang 2015. Ang pera ay ginamit umano sa biyahe ng mga ito sa ibang bansa.
    “Respondents have been the recipients of various amounts from PEMC to cover their airline tickets, hotel accommodation, clothing allowance, and the like for their travels abroad,” saad ng 26-pahinang reklamo.
    Ang PEMC ay isa sa mga kompanya na pinangangasiwaan ng ERC bilang market operator sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.
    “Based on the PEMC Report on the budget utilization of the MTF (Market Transaction Fees), since February 2009 until August 2015, Respondents have been the recipients of various amounts from PEMC to cover their airline tickets, hotel accommodation, clothing allowance, and the like for their travels abroad.”

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement