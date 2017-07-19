ERC officials inireklamo sa tinanggap na pera para sa biyahe abroad

Sinampahan ng reklamo sa Office of the Ombudsman ang mga opisyal ng Energy Regulatory Commission kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng pero mula sa isang kompanyang saklaw nito para sa biyahe abroad.

Inireklamo ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, indirect bribery at technical malversation sina ERC commissioners Alfredo Non, Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Josefina Asirit, Geronimo Sta. Ana, at Debora Layugan.

Ayon sa reklamong inihain ni Sanlakas secretary general Jose Aaron Pedrosa Jr. nakatanggap ng pera ang mga ito mula sa Philippine Electricity Market Corp. mula noong 2009 hanggang 2015. Ang pera ay ginamit umano sa biyahe ng mga ito sa ibang bansa.

Ang PEMC ay isa sa mga kompanya na pinangangasiwaan ng ERC bilang market operator sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

“Based on the PEMC Report on the budget utilization of the MTF (Market Transaction Fees), since February 2009 until August 2015, Respondents have been the recipients of various amounts from PEMC to cover their airline tickets, hotel accommodation, clothing allowance, and the like for their travels abroad.”