Funeral benefits sa SSS at GSIS itinaas ni DU30 sa P30K Bandera

IPINALABAS ni Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order 33 na nagtataas sa funeral benefits ng mga miyembro sa Social Security System (SSS) at Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) sa P30,000 mula sa dating P20,000. “The current Employees’ Compensation (EC) funeral benefit for both the private and the public sectors is no longer sufficient to cover ordinary funeral costs,” sabi ni Duterte sa EO33. Idinagdag ni Duterte na kukunin ang pondo para sa karagdagang funeral benefit mula sa State Insurance Fund (SIF) na hindi kinakailangang dagdagan ang kontribusyon ng mga miyembro ng SSS at GSIS. “The amount of EC funeral benefits in both the private and public sectors is hereby increased from P20,000 to P30,000 effectively immediately,”dagdag ni Duterte.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.