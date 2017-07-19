Isko Moreno itinalaga ni DU30 sa North Railways Corp. Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte si dating Manila vice mayor Isko Moreno bilang miyembro ng Board of Directors sa North Luzon Railways Corporation. Matatandaang tumakbo si Morano, Francisco Moreno Domagoso sa tunay na buhay, bilang senador noong May 2016 elections bagamat natalo. Pinirmahan ni Duterte ang appointment paper ni Moreno noong Hulyo 12, 2017 at epektibo ang kanyang termino mula Hulyo 1, 2017 hanggang Hunyo 30, 2018.

