P150M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto sa Biyernes By Leifbilly Begas

Inaasahang aabot sa P150 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes. Inaasahang aabot sa P150 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 45-46-25-39-01-42 sa bola noong Martes ng gabi. Nagkakahalaga ng P18.5 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Umabot sa P145.2 milyon ang jackpot sa huling bola. Nanalo naman ng P280,000 ang isang mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P3,130 naman ang 237 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 6,462 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Linggo, Martes at Biyernes.

