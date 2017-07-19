20 holiday sa 2018 inaprubahan ni DU30 Bandera

AABOT sa 20 ang regular at special non working holiday para sa 2018 ang inaprubahan ni Pangulong Duterte matapos ipalabas ang Proclamation number 269. Sa ilalim ng Proclamation 269, kabilang sa 10 regular holiday ay ang New Year’s Day, Enero 1(Lunes); Maundy Friday, Marso 29; Good Friday, Marso 30; Araw ng Kagitingan, April 9 (Lunes); Labor Day, Mayo 1 (Martes); Independence Day, Hunyo 12 (Martes)J National Heroes Day, Agosto 27 (huling Lunes ng Agosto); Bonifacio Day, Nobyembre 30 (Biyernes); Christmas Day, Disyembre 25 (Martes); Rizal Day, Disyembre 30 (Linggo). Samantala, kabilang naman sa special non-working days ang ang Chinese New Year, Pebrero 16 (Biyernes); EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, Pebrero 25 (Linggo); Black Saturday, Marso 31; Ninoy Aquino Day, Agosto 21 (Martes); All Saints Day, Nobyembre 1(Huwebes); Last Day of the Year, Disyembre 31 (Lunes) at ang mga karagdagang special non-working holiday na Nobyembre 2 (Biyernes) at Disyembre 24 (Lunes). Samantala, hindi pa itinakda ang holiday para sa Eidul Fitr at Eidul Adha na ibabase sa Islamic calendar ng mga Muslim.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.