Mccoy de Leon kumasa sa bastos na basher ni Elisse Joson

BINUWELTAHAN ni McCoy de Leon ang isang basher ni Elisse Joson na nagtaray sa social media.

“Hay naku @ElisseJoson kaya ka sguro nagkakaganyan kse lumaki kang walang ama huh. kaya sabik ka sa lalaki.”

That was the tweet of @JessicaRacal which clearly showed her idiocy.

To the rescue naman kaagad si McCoy who said, “Ako ang unang lalaki na nagmamalasakit sa kanya. Kung sino man to magpasalamat ka nalang dahil may ama ka na nagmamalasakit sayo.”

Maging ang singer-actress na once na-link kay McCoy na si Maris Racal ay nag-react and she defended Elisse by saying, “I don’t know if you’re a real fan or not but if you say those things to people probably you’re lacking something here.”

Hindi naging problema kay Elisse ang hindi niya pagkakaroon ng ama. She was raised by her mom bilang isang matinong babae, disente, may pinag-aralan, prim and proper, which, sadly, is the exact opposite of her basher!!!