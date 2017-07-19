Mccoy de Leon kumasa sa bastos na basher ni Elisse Joson

BINUWELTAHAN ni McCoy de Leon ang isang basher ni Elisse Joson na nagtaray sa social media.
“Hay naku @ElisseJoson kaya ka sguro nagkakaganyan kse lumaki kang walang ama huh. kaya sabik ka sa lalaki.”
That was the tweet of @JessicaRacal which clearly showed her idiocy.
To the rescue naman kaagad si McCoy who said, “Ako ang unang lalaki na nagmamalasakit sa kanya. Kung sino man to magpasalamat ka nalang dahil may ama ka na nagmamalasakit sayo.”
Maging ang singer-actress na once na-link kay McCoy na si Maris Racal ay nag-react and she defended Elisse by saying, “I don’t know if you’re a real fan or not but if you say those things to people probably you’re lacking something here.”
Hindi naging problema kay Elisse ang hindi niya pagkakaroon ng ama. She was raised by her mom bilang isang matinong babae, disente, may pinag-aralan, prim and proper, which, sadly, is the exact opposite of her basher!!!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94