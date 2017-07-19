Vic may ‘takot‘ ngayong magiging tatay na uli

NAIKUWENTO ni Dina Bonnevie ang ilang pangamba ng dati niyang asawang si Vic Sotto ngayong buntis na ang present wife nitong si Pauleen Luna.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN, sinabi ni Ms. D na matagal na silang friends ni Bossing at kapag may chance ay nagkakausap din sila tungkol sa kanilang personal life.

“We’re friends! I mean siyempre noong bago kaming hiwalay alam naman natin na hindi, but after couple of years naging magkaibigan kami and na-forgive na ang past and now we’re friends,” chika ni Dina.

Nang matanong tungkol sa pagdadalang-tao ni Poleng, ito ang naging pahayag ng veteran actress, “I’m sure siguro if he would have his way, parang he’s too old na to have another child and to start all over again. But siyempre, you cannot take that right away from Pauleen because she has also a right to become a mom and any wife would like to be a mother, ‘di ba?

“Lalo na kung mahal na mahal mo yung lalaking napangasawa mo siyempre ‘di ba gusto mo makita yung naging prutas ng pagsasamahan ninyo?” aniya pa.

Dagdag pa ni Dina, may mga kaunting pangamba lang si Bossing ngayong malapit na siyang maging daddy uli, “I’m sure he’s also expectant, happy. I’m sure he has worries na like, ‘Paano yan kapag may mga PTA sa school mapagkamalan akong lolo ng bata.’ Hahahaha!

“Kasi nagbibiro siya ng ganu’n, e. Ang sabi ko naman sa kanya, ‘Given na yun alam mo yon pag punta mo sa PTA lolo ka.’ Or maybe si Pauleen nalang ang mag-attend but come on! It’s an open book naman so I think they don’t care about it,” sey pa ni Dina.