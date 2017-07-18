Beam ng Skyway bumigay; 5 sugatan By Liza Soriano Bandera

LIMANG obrero ang nasugatan nang bumagsak ang biga ng ginagawang Skyway Project 3 sa Osmeña Highway, Makati City, kaninang umaga. Nagtamo ng minor injuries sina Norman Nicolas, Ronald Degamo, Jerwin Deocarisa, JR Balaquidan at Guillermo Santos Jr. at isinugod sa ospital.

Naganap ang insidente alas-9:15, ayon kay Senior Supt. Gerry Umayo, hepe ng Makati police.

Inaalam pa, aniya, ang dahilan ng pagguho.

Dahil sa insidente ay isinara ang magkabilang panig ng Osmeña Highway na nagdulot ng matinding perwisyo sa mga motorista.

Napag-alamaman na pinadaan sa Roxas Blvd. ang mga sasakyan na dadaan sa Osmeña Highway, partikular ang mga trak, habang ang mga pa-north bound ay sa Magallanes pinadaan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.