‘Pinkish nips’ ni Gil Cuerva pinagtripan ng mga beki Bandera

TAWA kami nang tawa sa ilang beki fans ni Gil Cuerva na gabi-gabing nanonood ng My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad. E, kasi nga, pati ang nipples ng binata ay pinagtitripan ng mga ito. May eksena kasi si Gil sa MLFTS na wala siyang damit at pansin na pansin daw talaga ng mga bading ang pinkish nips ng Kapuso hunk actor. Kaya raw mas tumindi pa ang kagustuhan nilang makita up close and personal ang leading man ni Jennylyn Mercado sa MLFTS. Napapanood pa rin ang My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad after Mulawin vs Ravena.

