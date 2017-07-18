Van sinalpok ng APC: 7 patay, 8 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Pito katao ang nasawi at walo pa ang nasugatan nang salpukin ng armored personnel carrier (APC) ng militar ang pampasaherong van sa Manticao, Misamis Oriental, Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa mga otoridad. Dead on the spot ang van driver na si Amin Bangcola, at mga sakay niyang sina Latiff Macaumbos, Rey Dacoa Mancao, Siete Guimba, Josalyn Oclarit Baldoz, at isang di pa kilalang babae, ayon sa ulat ng Misamis Oriental provincial police. Sugatan naman sina Renzo Von Pagayon, Raima Tangote, Norhaya Ampaan, Aspiya Lanto, Abdul Ratiph Lanto, Reham Dom Lanto, Dimpinto Norjama, Nobalsa Domapo, at Samsodin Domapo. Isa sa mga sugatan ang binawian ng buhay sa ospital, ayon sa impormasyong nakalap mula sa Army 2nd Mechanized Brigade. Sinalpok ng Simba armored personnel carrier ang van na dala ni Bangcola sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Purok 15, Brgy. Poblacion, dakong alas-8:30. Minamaneho noon ni Ssgt. Danny Tenezo ang APC mula Iligan City patungong Cagayan de Oro City, bilang bahagi ng convoy na susundo ng logistical supplies sa Laguindingan Airport. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na inunahan ng lead car ng convoy ang isang trailer truck, at nang sumunod ang APC ay nasalpok ng huli ang kasalubong na van at nahagip pa ang isang motorsiklo. Dinala ang mga sugatan sa Manticao Provincial Hospital.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.