Coco Martin takot na takot mapahiya kay FPJ By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AGREE kami sa obserbasyon ng marami na mukhang “ngarag” ang look ngayon ni Coco Martin sa Ang Probinsyano. Sagad-sagaran kasi ang aktor ngayon sa work dahil nagsimula na ring gumiling ang mga camera para sa MMFF 2017 entry niyang “Ang Panday”. Eh, halos hand to mouth pa ang sistema nila sa Ang Probinsyano kaya’t kukulangin talaga sa tulog at pahinga ang aktor. At dahil first directorial job ni Coco ang MMFF entry at FPJ-inspired pa, pressured daw ang aktor na huwag mapahiya. Matitindi pa raw ang requirements sa naturang movie at marami ring inilagay na mga bagong artista si Coco. At heto pa, panay din ang aral at pag-update ni Coco ng mga bagong teknolohiya sa mga sound and visual effects na kakailanganin niya sa movie kaya’t kahit daw minsan ang pagkain sa tamang oras ay nakakalimutan na nito.

