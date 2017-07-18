3 justice nag-inhibit sa pagdinig ng petisyon ni Imee, Ilocos Six INQUIRER.net

NAG-INHIBIT ang tatlong justice ng Korte Suprema sa pagdinig ng petisyon na inihain ni Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos at ang tinagurian Ilocos Six na nananawagan na patigilin ang Kamara sa pagdinig ng kaso kaugnay ng umano’y maling paggamit ng pondo mula sa tobacco excise tax. Kabilang sa mga nag-inihibit ay sina Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta at bagong hirang na Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. Matatandaang naglabas sina Sereno at Reyes ng joint statement na nananawagan sa Kamara na bawiin ang show cause order na ipinalabas laban kina Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justices Stephen Cruz, Edwin Sorongon at Nina Antonio-Valenzuela. Nag-inhibit naman si Peralta dahil sa pagiging kamag-anak ni Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas na siyang naghain ng resolusyon para imbestigahan si Marcos. Sa kanyang petisyon na inihain noong Huly 13, nais ni Marcos na ipatigil ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagbili ng mga sasakyan gamit ang P66.45 milyong pondo mula sa tobacco excise tax. Hiniling din nina Marcos at Ilocos Six na maglabas ang Kataastaasang Hukuman na maglabas ito ng writ of Amparo. Nananatiling nakadetine ang Ilocos Six sa Kamara, samantalang nagbanta naman ang mga mambabatas na aarestuhin si Marcos sakaling mabigong dumalo sa pagdinig ng Kamara kaugnay ng kontrobersiya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.