Mga senador tutol sa 5 buwang extension ng martial law

TUTOL ang mga senador sa isinusulong ni Pangulong Duterte na limang buwang pagpapalawig ng martial law sa Mindanao. Sinabi ni Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III na mahihirapan ang Palasyo na ipagtanggol kung bakit kailangang abutin ng Disyembre 31, 2017 ang ipinapatupad na batas na militar sa Mindanao. Idinagdag ni Sotto na posibleng 60 karagdagang araw ang aprubahan ng Kongreso “The President said 60 days. Madali mag-extend. Mahihirapan kami sa explanation niyan ‘pag longer,” sabi ni Sotto. Sinabi naman Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, ipinakita ni Duterte kung gaano katindi ang banda ng terorismo sa buong Mindanao na posibleng kumalat pa sa ibang panig ng bansa. “In-explain niya ‘yong pagdami at potensyal na pagkalat nitong terorismo sa Mindanao and baka rin umabot pa sa ibang parte ng ating bansa. So the threat is real and the President is very clear that terrorism is here in our country now,” sabi ni Gatchalian matapos imbitahan ni Duterte ang ilang piling mga mambabatas sa Malacanang noong Lunes ng gabi. Sinuportan din ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros ang pahayag ni Sotto na mahihirapang idepensa ang limang buwan na pagpapalawig sa martial law. “Ang hirap isipin kung papapano nila ija-justify ang extension na mas mahaba pa sa orihinal na (60-day period),” sabi ni Hontiveros.

