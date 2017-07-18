DU30 nais palawigin ang martial law sa Mindanao hanggang Dis. 31, 2017

NAIS ni Pangulong Duterte na palawigin ang implementasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao hanggang Disyembre 31, 2017.

“Because public safety requires it, I call upon the Congress to extend until 31st of December 2017 or for such a period of time as the Congress may determine, the proclamation of the martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the whole of Mindanao,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang sulat kina Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III at Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na ito’y batay na rin sa rekomendasyon ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“I have come to the conclusion that the existing rebellion in Mindanao, which has prompted me to issue Proclamation No. 216 on 23rd May 2017 will not be quelled completely by 22nd July 2017. The last day of the 60-day period provided under Section 18 Article VII of the 1987 Constitution,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.

Ipinagtanggol naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang pagnanais ni Duterte na mapalawig pa ng limang buwan ang deklarasyon ng martial law.

“The primary objective of the possible extension is to allow our forces to continue with their operation, unhampered by deadlines and to focus more on the liberation of Marawi and its rehabilitation and rebuilding,” giit ni Abella.

Hiniling din ni Duterte ang isang special joint session ng Kongreso sa Sabado, Hulyo 22, 2017 para talakayin ang pagpapalawig ng martial law.