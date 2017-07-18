P51.7M jackpot nasungkit sa QC

Isang mananaya sa Quezon City ang nanalo ng P51.7 milyong jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo at tumaya sa Commonwealth Avenue. Siya ay mayroong isang taon upang kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO. Kailangan naman niyang ingatan ang kanyang tiket upang hindi ito mabasa at mainitan. Lumabas sa pinakahuling bola ang winning number combination na 06-35-25-16-37-05. Umabot sa P18.9 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P36,510 ang 26 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P630 naman ang napanalunan ng 1,190 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 21,555 na nakatatlong numero.

