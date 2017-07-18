DepEd sinuspinde ang klase sa Cebu City matapos ang serye ng bomb threat Inquirer

SINUSPINDE ang klase sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa Cebu City matapos ang serye ng bomb threat. Sinabi ni Dr. Bianito Dagatan, division superintendent ng Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, na inirekomenda niya ang suspensyon ng klase para maiwasan na rin na magkagulo. Ganap na alas- 8:39 ng umaga nang makatanggap ng tawag ang secretary ni Dagatan na si Rhea Fe Sarmiento na kung saan ipinaalam sa DepEd na isang bomba ang itinanim sa gusali ng DepEd-Cebu City na matatagpuan sa Imus Road. Matapos ang tawag sa opisina ng Department of Education (DepEd), nakatanggap din ng bomb threat ang Mabolo Elementary and High School, Zapatera Elementary, Lahug Elementary, Labangon Elementary, Gothong High School at Cebu City Central School. “That’s why we decided to suspend classes to avoid panic,” sabi ni Dagatan. “Although we knew the purpose was just to sow panic we didn’t take the threats for granted,” ayon pa kay Dagatan. Pinayagang makabalik ang mga guro sa gusali ng DepEd-Cebu City ganap na alas-10:57 ng umaga nang matapos na inspeksyunin ng SWAT personnel ang buong gusali at wala namang natagpuang bomba.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.