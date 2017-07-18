Jolina itinakbo uli sa ospital dahil sa matinding pananakit ng likod

ILANG araw matapos maaksidente at isugod sa ospital, muli na namang dinala sa pagamutan si Jolina Magdangal dahil sa matinding pananakit ng kanyang likod.
Ito ay ayon sa pahayag ng kanyang mister na si Mark Escueta na siyang nag-post sa Instagram account ng misis tungkol sa iniinda nitong sakit.
Ayon kay Mark, isinugod muli sa ospital si Jolina noong Lunes dahil sa sakit sa likod.
“Kaninang 6:30am, nagising si Jolina dahil masakit daw ang lower back niya, hanggang harapan. Nandito nanaman kami sa ER. May additional tests na kailangang gawin. Please pray that it’s nothing serious, at hindi rin complication nung aksidente nung Monday,” ayon sa post ni Mark sa IG account ni Jolina na sumailalim ng intravenous therapy.
Matapos ang ilang oras ay mismong si Jolina na rin ang nag-update sa kanyang mga fans tungkol sa kanyang kalagayan. “Thank you for all your prayers. Dahil sa mga dasal niyo, naka-recover ako [ka]agad.”
Noong Hulyo 10, isinugod si Jolina matapos tumbukin ang kanilang sinasakyang Montero ng isang van.
Read more: http://entertainment.inquirer.net/234793/look-jolina-magdangal-rushed-to-the-hospital-again
