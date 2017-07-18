Noli de Castro walang kasalanan kay Jake Zyrus para mag-sorry: Huwag kayong oa!!!

WE found the call for Kabayan Noli de Castro’s public apology over his “Ang tawag diyan ay climate change. Madaming talagang nagbabago ngayon” statement RIDICULOUS.

What the veteran broadcaster uttered was just a METAPHORICAL assessment of what is going through kay Charice, este Jake Zyrus.

His statement did not in any way lambast the singer who decided to change her physical looks. Hindi naman niya nilait si Charice, este Jake Zyrus.

Ang feeling namin ay masyado namang pinalaki ang issue and it was blown out of proportion. OA ang pagiging sensitive, ha.

Kabayan’s statement was not derogatory in nature as it did not demean the controversial singer. Ano ba?

‘Wag masyadong OA, ha!!!