Yassi pinuri ng staff sa isang car company: Marespeto siya!

PERSONAL na nakita ng isang kaibigan naming nagtatrabaho sa isang car company si Yassi Pressman. Imported cars ang kanilang produkto, nagpareserba na ang magandang dalaga, kailangan niya raw ‘yun sa kanyang trabaho at hindi basta gusto lang niya. Sabi ng aming kaibigan, “Mas maganda pala siya sa personal, ‘yung wala siyang make-up, ‘yung simpleng-simple lang siya. Napapanood ko kasi siya sa Ang Probinsyano, du’n pa lang, e, gandang-ganda na ako sa kanya. “Pero she’s more beautiful without make-up on. Kitang-kita ang flawless niyang skin, ang ganda-ganda pa ng mga mata niya, at ang pinakamaganda sa lahat, e, mabait at marespeto siya,” papuri kay Yassi ng aming kaibigan. Puwedeng isipin ng iba na nagbabait-baitan lang si Yassi Pressman dahil artista siya na anumang oras na gumawa ng hindi maganda ay siguradong lalanding siya sa social media para pagpistahan ng mga bashers. Pero may mga personalidad na sadyang maldita, wala silang pakialam sa social media, dahil ‘yun na ang kanaturalan nila. “May mga ganu’n talaga, pero ibang-iba si Yassi, she’s beautiful inside and out. Sa pakikipag-usap niya, sa paggalaw, alam mong may nakalaan siyang respeto sa kapwa niya. I’m her fan now,” sabi pa ng aming kakuwentuhan.

