Jolina isinugod sa ospital, matindi ang naramdamang sakit sa likod

HUMILING ng dasal ang asawang musikero ni Jolina Magdangal na si Mark Escueta matapos isugod muli ang TV host-actress as ospital kahapon ng umaga. Ibinalita ni Mark sa Instagram followers ng asawa na bigla na lang daw sumakit ang likuran nito pagkagising kahapon. Ipinost pa ni Mark ang litrato ng kamay ni Jolina na may nakakabit na IV drip. Aniya sa kanyang IG message, “Hi, si Mark ito. Ako na muna ang nag-post sa IG ni Jolina. Kaninang 6:30am nagising si Jolina dahil masakit daw ang lower back niya, hanggang harapan.” “Nandito na naman kami sa ER. May additional tests na kailangang gawin. Please pray that it’s nothing serious, at hindi rin complication nung aksidente nung Monday. Maraming salamat,” dagdag pa ni Mark. Ang tinutukoy na aksidente ng mister ni Jolens ay ang pagbangga sa kanilang SUV ng isang van sa sa tapat ng Philippine Heart Center sa East Avenue, Quezon City.

