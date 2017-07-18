Tambalang Sanya-Thea epektib ang powers Bandera

TINUTUTUKAN na rin ng mga manonood ang naiibang kuwento ng bagong Kapuso afternoon series na Haplos. Siyempre, hati rin ang “paghaplos” ng viewers sa mga karakter sa programa: may Team Angela para kay Sanya Lopez at Team Lucille para sa kampo ng kontrabidang si Thea Tolentino. In fairness, effective ang pagsasama ng dalawang Kapuso stars dahil affected talaga ang mga manonood sa kanilang mga eksena. At talagang inaabangan din ng viewers ang tagisan ng kanilang mga kapangyarihan. Kaya patuloy na tutukan ang kuwento ng Haplos sa direksyon ni Gil Tejada sa GMA Afternoon Prime. Kasama rin dito sina Francine Prieto, Celia Rodriguez, Pancho Magno at Rocco Nacino.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.