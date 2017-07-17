Inquirer Group ibinenta na ba? Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ni Inquirer Group of Companies Chair Marixi Prieto na muli nang itinuloy ang negosasyon sa San Miguel Corp. (SMC) head na si Ramon Ang hinggil sa pagbenta ng share ng pamilya sa Inquirer Group.

Sa isang opisyal na pahayag ng Inquirer Group, sinabi nitong nagsimula ang pakikipag-usap kay Ang noon pang 2014 at muling binuhay ito sa unang bahagi ng 2017.

Sinasabing business strategy ang ginawang hakbang ng pamilya.

“The Prieto family’s decision to divest after 25 years is a strategic business decision that it believes will maximize growth opportunities for the Inquirer Group,” sabi ng opisyal na pahayag ng Inquirer.

Ayon pa sa Inquirer, tiniyak ni Ang na mananatili ang lahat ng kasalukuyang kontrata ng mga empleyado.

“Both parties acknowledge that the multi-media organization is where it today because of the caliber of its people, dedicated to the continuing vision and mission of empowering Filipino by telling their stories,” saad pa ng pahayag ng Inquirer Group.

