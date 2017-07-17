Walang pasok sa QC sa Lunes By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang pasok sa mga mga paaralan, pampubliko man o pribado, sa Lunes, ang araw ng ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Duterte. Inanunsyo ni Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista sa kanyang Facebook account ang suspensyon ng klase sa lahat ng antas. “in view of the Second State of the Nation Address of HE Pres Rodrigo R Duterte on 24july2017, classes at ALL LEVELS, both private and public schools are SUSPENDED. please be guided accordingly.” Sa Kamara de Representantes ay puspusan na ang paghahanda at inihahabol na matapos ang mga ipinapagawa partikular ang mga palikuran. Sa Biyernes ay magpapatupad ng lock down sa Batasan Complex bilang bahagi ng seguridad na ipinatutupad para sa SONA.

