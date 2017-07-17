Duterte kumambiyo sa panibagong rape joke

KUMAMBIYO si Pangulong Duterte sa isa na namang kontrobersiyal na pahayag sa pagsasabing hindi rape joke kundi isang sarcasm ang kanyang pinakahuling pahayag.

“At tsaka ‘yung sabi rape, hindi ako nagjo-joke noon, it’s Malacañan. Sinong bang nagsabi na rape joke? I was not joking,” giit ni Duterte.

Ito’y matapos ang panibagong rape joke ni Duterte hinggil sa pangri-rape ng mga kandidata ng Miss Universe.

“You can mess with, maybe a Miss Universe. Maybe I will even congratulate you for having the balls to rape somebody when you know you are going to die,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang naunang talumpati.

Binatikos ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros ang panibagong rape joke ni Duterte.

“Madame, you listen to the original speech. I was mentioning to the group that day what happened in Bulacan. Na pati ‘yung isang taon na bata pinakialaman pa, pinatay and rape,” sagot ni Duterte kay Hontiveros.

Matatandaang hindi ito unang rape joke na nanggaling kay Duterte.

“Kaya ang sinabi ko, ‘You know, even if you rape a one-year-old or a Miss Universe, just the same, you will lose your balls and I will kill you.’ What’s wrong? Why do you say I’m threatening people? Ikaw lang siguro. Ikaw, ‘pag law-abiding ka, itong ating bayan ngayon, you are doing things all right, I am the least of your worry,” ayon pa kay Duterte.