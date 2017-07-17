4 Abu na kidnaper ng Vietnamese dakip sa Basilan By John Roson Bandera

Nadakip ang apat na hinihinalang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf, na sangkot umano sa pagdukot sa anim na Vietnamese, sa operasyon sa Lamitan City, Basilan, Lunes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Naaresto sina Taha Upao, Bryan Upao, Ibrahim Akhmad, at Ibno Akhmad, sabi ni Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, direktor ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. Ang apat ay pawang mga suspek sa pagdukot sa anim na Vietnamese crew member ng M/V Royal 16 sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Sibago Island, Basilan, noong Nob. 11, 2016, ani Sindac. Nakuhaan ng mga operatiba ng isang M1 Garand rifle at granada ang mga suspek, aniya. Isinagawa ng mga miyembro ng Basilan provincial police Drug Enforcement Unit at Lamitan City Police ang operasyon sa Sitio Suba, Brgy. Ulame, dakong ala-1, sabi ni Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, tagapagsalita ng ARMM police. Pawang mga kasapi umano ng Abu Sayyaf ang apat, aniya. Isinagawa ang operasyon halos dalawang linggo matapos matagpuan ang pinugutang bangkay nina Hoang Thong at Hoang Va Hai, dalawa sa mga dinukot na crew member ng M/V Royal 16, sa Sumisip, Basilan, noong Hulyo 5. Ang iba pang dinukot na Vietnamese sailor sa Basilan ay sina Pham Minh Tuan, Do Trung Hieu, Hoang Vo, at Tran Khac Dung. Noong nakaraang buwan, natagpuang buhay ng mga kawal si Vo sa Sitio Kumonal, Sampinit Complex, doon din sa Sumisip, matapos niyang makatakas sa mga kidnaper, na noo’y binobomba ng militar. Nagsasagawa pa ng rescue operation ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Basilan para mabawi ang tatlo pang Vietnamese na bihag.

