PANOORIN: Yassi Pressman nagpasalamat sa AP; may sey sa isyung live-in ni Nadine By Bandera

Matapos nga ang succesful launch bilang kauna-unahang local endorser ng Nivea dito sa Pilipinas, na-korner ng media si Yassi Pressman para sa isang short interview. Nakipagchikahan ang press tungkol sa love life, sa career at hiningian din ng opinion si Yassi tungkol sa usaping live-in ng kaibigang si Nadine Lustre sa boyfriend nitong si James Reid. Panoorin ang kabuuang panayam dito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.