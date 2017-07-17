Kathryn, Daniel itinaas sa next level ang paglaban sa cyberbullying

BINIGYAN ng mukha nina Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla ang anti-cyberbullying campaign.
Napili ang stars ng La Luna Sangre bilang ambassadors ng “Cybersmile Foundation”.
The organization is known far and wide for its fight against cyberbullying and they found a perfect ambassadors in Kathryn and Daniel dahil pareho sila ng adhikain.
Hindi ba’t pinagsabihan na nga nina Daniel at Kathryn ang KathNiel fans na tigilan na ang pamba-bash kay Tony Labrusca na kasama nila sa La Luna Sangre? Tony was bashed kasi siya ang third wheel sa KathNiel loveteam sa toprating series ng Kapamilya channel.
