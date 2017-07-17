Bea Alonzo nagbilad ng kaseksihan, ikinumpara sa bampira By Alex Brosas Bandera

BONGGA ang cover photo ni Bea Alonzo for Rogue magazine. Nawala ang kanyang sweet demeanor na she exuded in A Love To Last. Marami ang hindi kaagad siya nakilala dahil sa kanyang very vampy outfit. “Okay naman hair and make up nya. Bumagay sa outfit nya at concept ng photo.” “Class talaga lagi ang dating ni Bea sa kahit anong pose at ayos, hindi bastusin.” “Panoorin mo video niya sa Instagram for this para makita mong ganyan talaga siya kasexy ngayon. Kita naman sa ALTL.” “I like the makeup parang vampire ang aura. Cover girl na cover girl ang dating marunong din siya magpose sa magazine.” Pero may isang nambasag and said, “Overhype si Bea. Sikat lang siya dahil fave siya ng network niya.” “She’s a Movie Queen. Hindi siya gagawing fave ng abscbn kundi nila napapakinabangan ng husto. Business as usual. Tingnan mo ang mga di napapakinabangan, wala na sa tv. Hahaha! And yes , tama. Hindi siya sakit sa ulo. Beautiful INSIDE and outside,” depensa naman ng isang fan sa bida ng A Love To Last.

